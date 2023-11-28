Thane man kills mother after quarrel over not serving him tasty food

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A man from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother after a fight with her over not serving him tasty food, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Velu village in Murbad taluka, an official from Thane rural police control room said. The woman and her son used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues.

On Sunday, the man again quarried with his mother and complained that she did not cook and serve him tasty food, the police said quoting the FIR.

The man, in a fit of anger, allegedly attacked his mother with a sickle on her neck following which she collapsed and died, the official said.

Some persons from the neighbourhood alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

After the incident, the accused allegedly had an overdose of sleeping pills. Relatives hospitalised him and has not yet been arrested, the official said.

A case was registered on Monday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he said.


