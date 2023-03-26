Thane man says Ayurveda centre cheated him of Rs 15 lakh over wife's cancer treatment; 2 booked

The railway painter said the centre cheated him of Rs 15.22 lakh promising treatment for his wife who suffers from cancer, the Naupada police station official said

Representative Image

A railway staffer has filed a cheating complaint with Thane police against an Ayurveda treatment centre, an official said on Sunday.

The railway painter said the centre cheated him of Rs 15.22 lakh promising treatment for his wife who suffers from cancer, the Naupada police station official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: MNS leader claims life threat after party's stand on illegal places of worship in Mumbra

"He has alleged there was no improvement in the condition of his wife since the treatment started on February last year. Moreover, after some time the personnel at the centre started evading him. Two persons from the Ayurveda centre were booked on Saturday for cheating and other offences," he said.

No one has been arrested in the case and probe was underway into the allegations, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.