Thane man says Ayurveda centre cheated him of Rs 15 lakh over wife's cancer treatment; 2 booked

Updated on: 26 March,2023 12:08 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The railway painter said the centre cheated him of Rs 15.22 lakh promising treatment for his wife who suffers from cancer, the Naupada police station official said

Representative Image


A railway staffer has filed a cheating complaint with Thane police against an Ayurveda treatment centre, an official said on Sunday.


The railway painter said the centre cheated him of Rs 15.22 lakh promising treatment for his wife who suffers from cancer, the Naupada police station official said.



"He has alleged there was no improvement in the condition of his wife since the treatment started on February last year. Moreover, after some time the personnel at the centre started evading him. Two persons from the Ayurveda centre were booked on Saturday for cheating and other offences," he said.

No one has been arrested in the case and probe was underway into the allegations, he added. 

