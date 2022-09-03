Breaking News
Thane: Minor girl dies after water tanker hits motorcycle; driver, owner booked for culpable homicide

Updated on: 03 September,2022 01:34 PM IST  |  Thane
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide among other charges under the Indian Penal Code against the tanker owner Pramnath Bagal and the driver Jairam Jaiswal, who was at the wheel at the time of the accident on September 1

Representative Image


A two-year-old girl was killed and her parents and a minor sister were injured when a water tanker hit their motorcycle in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.


Police have registered a case of culpable homicide among other charges under the Indian Penal Code against the tanker owner Pramnath Bagal and the driver Jairam Jaiswal, who was at the wheel at the time of the accident on September 1.

The two-year-old girl, Khatija Khan, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

Prima facie, the truck didn't have a valid permit but Bagal allowed Jaiswal to drive. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

