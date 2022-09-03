Thane: Minor girl dies after water tanker hits motorcycle; driver, owner booked for culpable homicide

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide among other charges under the Indian Penal Code against the tanker owner Pramnath Bagal and the driver Jairam Jaiswal, who was at the wheel at the time of the accident on September 1

A two-year-old girl was killed and her parents and a minor sister were injured when a water tanker hit their motorcycle in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide among other charges under the Indian Penal Code against the tanker owner Pramnath Bagal and the driver Jairam Jaiswal, who was at the wheel at the time of the accident on September 1.

The two-year-old girl, Khatija Khan, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

Prima facie, the truck didn't have a valid permit but Bagal allowed Jaiswal to drive.

