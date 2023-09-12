Thane: TMC extends deadline for Ganesh Aaras competition for public Ganesh mandals

The Thane Municipal Corporation has extended the deadline for the Ganesh Aaras competition organized for public Ganesh Mandals in the Thane municipal region

Devotees carry Lord Ganesha idol in Parel ahead of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival which begins on September 19, 2023. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Thane Municipal Corporation has extended the deadline for the Ganesh Aaras competition organized for public Ganesh Mandals in the Thane municipal region. The competition will now run until September 18, 2023.

The winning public Mandal will be awarded a first prize of INR 10,000, the second prize of INR 7,500, and the third prize of INR 6,500, along with certificates and memorabilia. This was confirmed by the Municipal Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar in a statement.

Interested public Ganesh Mandals in the Thane municipal region can submit their applications along with relevant documents at the Information and Public Relations Department, Municipal Building, First Floor, Panchpakhadi, Thane (West). The applications will be accepted during two-time slots, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The last date for accepting applications is September 18, 2023, and no applications will be accepted after this date.

The rules and regulations for the competition are as follows: Public Ganesh Mandals in the Thane municipal region celebrating Ganeshotsav until Anant Chaturdashi are eligible to participate. Mandals should be registered with the Charity Commissioner (along with the application), and they must also demonstrate their commitment to environmental initiatives in the decoration of their Ganesh idols. The competition will include an artistic evaluation and priority will be given to local artists. Demonstrating intolerance towards any religion will result in disqualification. Additionally, extra points will be awarded for cleanliness.

Abhijit Bangar, the Municipal Commissioner, has encouraged as many public Ganesh Mandals as possible in the city to participate in this competition, which aims to promote artistic and environmental excellence in Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Any questions regarding the competition can be addressed by visiting the Information and Public Relations Department at the Municipal Building, First Floor, Panchpakhadi, Thane (West), during the specified hours.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This festival typically falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which usually corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar.

The festival is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion in India, particularly in the western state of Maharashtra and the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, among others. It is also celebrated in various other parts of the world where Hindu communities reside.