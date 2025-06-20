During the drive, the Thane civic body razed unauthorised constructions, including entire buildings, plinths, columns, slabs, and extended structures. The crackdown also included the demolition of a scrapyard godown located in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area

The highest number of demolitions (12) was carried out in Diva. PIC/TMC

Based on the directives from the Bombay High Court (HC) and findings by ward inspectors, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) anti-encroachment squad launched a demolition drive against 33 illegal structures on Thursday and Friday.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has set up special squads in each ward, led by assistant commissioners, to act promptly on the complaints related to unauthorised constructions. These teams are expected to conduct immediate action based on site inspections and citizen complaints.

The operation was conducted under Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment Department) Shankar Patole said, “The action taken in the past two days includes demolitions of G+4 structures, unauthorised scrapyards in CRZ zones, extended structures on top of existing buildings, and illegal shop extensions.” He further confirmed that the drive would continue in the coming days.

The operation involved joint efforts from Deputy Commissioners (Zones), all Assistant Commissioners, and staff from the Encroachment and Building Departments. The TMC officials poclain excavators, JCBs, gas cutters, tractor breakers, and manual labour for the drive, conducted under police and Maharashtra Security Force protection, Patole added.

Area-wise breakdown of demolitions

Diva: 12

Majiwada-Manpada: 5

Kalwa: 4

Mumbra: 3

Vartak Nagar: 2

Lokmanya Nagar: 2

Wagle Estate: 2

Naupada-Kopri: 2

Uthalsar: 1

Total: 33

Hawker sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking civic official during anti-encroachment drive in Thane

A court in Thane on Friday sentenced a hawker to seven years’ imprisonment for attacking a civic official during an anti-encroachment drive in 2021, news agency PTI reported.

In his judgment, Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat stated that the prosecution had proved all charges, including attempt to murder, against the convict, Amarjitsingh Shivshankar Yadav, also known as Amarjit Yadav, beyond reasonable doubt.

During the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hirey informed the court that Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple was leading a drive to clear encroachments in August 2021 when Yadav attacked her with a sharp object, severing three of her fingers, PTI reported.

Hirey said, “If Pimple had not raised her hands to protect herself, the attack might have proved fatal.” He added that Yadav had also threatened other members of the civic team, including Pimple’s security guard, and had assaulted some of them.

The court examined 21 witnesses during the proceedings, reported PTI.

Hirey indicated that he might appeal for a longer sentence.

(With PTI inputs)