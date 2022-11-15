Thane: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail in molestation case

Awhad has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. File Pic

A court in Thane on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad in the molestation case registered against him.

Awhad got bail on a bond of Rs 15,000, reported news agency ANI.

#UPDATE | NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

The Mumbra police registered a case after midnight on Monday against Awhad under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) on the complaint of a woman.

Also Read: Suspend MLA Jitendra Awhad: Maharashtra BJP chief tells NCP

The complainant alleged the Mumbra-Kalwa MLA pushed her while making way for himself during the dispersal of the crowd after an event of chief minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbra on Sunday evening, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

Awhad has denied the charge and announced that he would resign in view of "fake" cases being registered against him.

(With inputs from PTI)

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal