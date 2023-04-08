Breaking News
Thane: ‘No laxity will be tolerated in COVID-19 management’

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Thane civic chief Abhijit Bangar warns officials of direct action in case of dereliction of duty

Abhijeet Bangar, Thane civic chief


Thane civic chief Abhijeet Bangar has warned officials of direct action if he found any laxity in COVID-19 management. The civic chief has said he will not issue notice or wait for an explanation from erring officials.


On Wednesday, Bangar took a review meeting of civic doctors and health officials for COVID management in the city. During the meeting, Bangar ordered officials to increase the number of tests conducted daily. He also stated that if civic doctors received any information about suspected patients, there was no need to take confirmation from a doctor. Civic doctors should start the procedure to admit the patient or ensure home quarantine, Bangar said.



On Friday, 87 patients tested positive in Thane City. In the last seven days, the city reported 370 new patients.

Be polite to people

The civic chief has also told officials and doctors to be polite. Behave politely with citizens, patients, and private doctors. Also, take daily updates from private practitioners.

