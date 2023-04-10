Thane: Offence against school for power theft worth more than Rs 10 lakh in Bhiwandi

The city police on Sunday registered a case under the Electricity Act against the school in Bhusar Mohalla for alleged power theft between October 2021 and September 2022

Representative Image

An offence has been registered against a school in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town for allegedly stealing electricity worth more than Rs 10 lakh over a period of one year, police said on Monday.

The city police on Sunday registered a case under the Electricity Act against the school in Bhusar Mohalla for alleged power theft between October 2021 and September 2022, an official from Shantinagar police station said.

Also Read: Thane: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Bhiwandi; 20 rescued, none hurt

An inspection by the power distribution company revealed that the school had stolen power from a company nearby without installing proper meter by bypassing power cables, he said, adding that the total theft is to the tune of Rs 10.76 lakh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.