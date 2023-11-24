Breaking News
Thane: Oil spill incident reported in city; none injured

Updated on: 24 November,2023 12:20 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Oil spill reported on November 24 in Thane; no injuries reported. Significant amount of oil was spilt on the road adjacent to Saket Ground in Thane's Rabodi area.

Workers spreading soil over the oil spillage/ TMC

An oil spill incident was reported from Thane on November 24; the officials added that no one was injured in the incident. According to the preliminary information received from the Disaster management room, adjacent to Saket Ground in Thane's Rabodi area, significant amount of oil was spilt on the road. 


Spotting it, an officer from Rabodi Traffic Police informed the disaster management unit. The spillage, though substantial, did not cause any injuries. The incident happened around 10.45 am the officials said. 


Both, the traffic police personnel and disaster management cell members reached the scene promptly with a pickup vehicle, They spread oil over the spilled oil to prevent any untoward incident from happening. Subsequently, the affected area was cleared, and the road was made accessible for traffic.


It is not known what caused the oil spillage. 

Meanwhile, in another incident, a gas tanker had overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on the early hours of Monday near Shahpur town. Officials told PTI that no one was injured in the incident. According to the news agency, the tanker was headed to Nashik when it overturned near Dhagaon in Shahpur, around 55 km from Thane. Police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot to ensure gas had not leaked. 

On the same day, in an incident from Visakhapatnam, at least 35 fishing boats were gutted in a fire in a jetty area. Police following the incident launched hunt for 10 to 15 persons who allegedly parties in one of the boats charred in the blaze. 

According to officials, the fire started in a boat that Balaji owned in zero jetty at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday and was extinguished by 4 a.m. on Monday. But the officials added, as reported by the PTI, that there had been no reports of fatalities or injuries from the accident.

According to B Moses Paul, Assistant Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam Harbour, investigators are looking into the involvement of the ten to fifteen individuals who got into a fight over a transaction.

Paul told PTI that the blaze occurred in an area near the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal and an Indian Oil Corporation facility where fishing boats were anchored. Police received the names of the persons involved in the skirmish while Paul said more clarity over the cause of the fire will emerge on questioning them.

With PTI inputs

thane Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

