Thane: Part of building collapses in Kalwa; no casualty

Representative image

A portion of a ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Thane on Thursday afternoon. A portion of the gallery of the building's A-wing, which had no occupants, crashed in Kalwa area.

"No one was injured in the incident," Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

"After getting a message around 1.50 pm, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot," Sawant said.

They helped members of three families residing in the building's B-wing to come out of their houses safely. The residents later went to stay at their relatives' homes, he said.

Thane has been witnessing heavy rains since the last four days.

(with inputs from PTI)