Thane: Pathology lab gutted in fire, no casualty reported

A pathological laboratory was completely destroyed in Thane city of Maharashtra in a major fire that broke out in a seven-storey building on Saturday morning, civic officials told PTI.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, they said.

According to the PTI, the blaze erupted around 7 am on the third floor of the building located on Gokhale Road, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot along with three fire engines and doused the fire after two-and-a-half hours of efforts. The laboratory office along with its equipment, was gutted in the blaze," he told PTI.

Earlier on June 17, a massive fire broke out in the Bhendi Bazaar region of Mumbai.

According to information from the fire brigade, the fire started on the fourth floor of a building.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai on June 17 afternoon, officials said, reported PTI.

An official said there was so far no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the building located on Chakala Street in Masjid area and was confined to its third and fourth floors, the official told PTI.

After receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed the spot and started the rescue and fire-fighting operation, the official told PTI.

So far, no person was reported to be injured, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, he said.

In another incident, one person was injured after a fire broke in a drugs manufacturing unit in Boisar MIDC in Maharashtra's Palghar district on June 17, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The blaze started at 2:30pm and was brought under control one-and-half hours later after two fire engines and several personnel were deployed, he said, reported PTI.

"One industrial worker received minor injuries and has been hospitalised. Cooling operations are underway at the site. The cause of the fire is not known. Some work was on at the unit when it erupted," the fire brigade official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)