Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to examine plea against remission of convicts
BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane police arrest man who killed wife by pushing her before moving train

Thane police arrest man who killed wife by pushing her before moving train

Updated on: 23 August,2022 10:57 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A CCTV footage of the incident, that took place around 4 am on Monday, showed the man, in his 30s, waking up his sleeping wife, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform and pushing her on the tracks in the path of the Awadh Express train

Thane police arrest man who killed wife by pushing her before moving train

Representative image


Thane police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife by pushing her before a moving train at Vasai Road railway station in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, that took place around 4 am on Monday, showed the man, in his 30s, waking up his sleeping wife, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform and pushing her on the tracks in the path of the Awadh Express train.

A video of the horrifying incident had gone viral on social media platforms.

The victim died on the spot and the badly mutilated body was later sent for postmortem.

Also read: Maharashtra: Five held with sand boa worth Rs 70 lakh in Thane district

The CCTV footage also showed the man picking up his two children with a backpack and fleeing the platform after the incident.

The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar in Mumbai and from there to Kalyan in Thane.

The police nabbed him late Monday night from Thane's Bhiwandi town, the official said.

The official said a preliminary probe revealed the woman had gone out for two days with a friend of her husband which annoyed him and both had a quarrel over it.

The preliminary investigation also indicated that the man doubted his wife's character and this led to the incident, he said.

A case was registered against the man under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Railway Sandeep Bajibakhre lauded the police team which nabbed the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane crime thane mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK