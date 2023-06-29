Breaking News
Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains
Thane Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains

Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains

Updated on: 29 June,2023 05:42 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

A portion of a protection wall collapsed in Thane city on Thursday due to heavy rains

Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains

Representative image/iStock

Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains
A portion of a protection wall collapsed in Thane city on Thursday due to heavy rains.


According to the officials, no one was injured in the incident at MIDC Colony in Railadevi Pada.


"The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday afternoon", said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).


The official said the stretch of the wall that collapsed measured 45 feet x 8 feet.

"The civic workers barricaded the area and a decision about the remaining portion of the wall, which is in a dangerous condition, will be taken by TMC," he said.

Another incident of a teenager falling into a nullah happened on Wednesday in Thane.

The search for a 16-year-old teenager who fell into a nullah at Diva resumed on Thursday morning but got hampered due to high tides in the sea.

Tadvi said. "The search will continue once the weather settles down.

Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the official said.

Meanwhile, at Uttan in Bhayander, three incidents of boulder crashes were reported since Wednesday night. "While the rocks disrupted vehicular movement, firemen and disaster management officials cleared the obstructions," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

 

