Thane: Prepare action plan for water distribution in summer, TMC chief tells civic officials

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar. File Pic

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday held a review meeting with the officials of the civic body urging them to prepare an action plan for the distribution of water during summers.

Expressing displeasure over ‘water related complaints’ not being addressed on priority, the civic body chief emphasized on the quick redressal of water related complaints primarily due to road works and leakages.

"Complaints from any citizen or public representatives are not treated with seriousness. Any complaint regarding water supply should be addressed without delay and with all seriousness," he said during the meeting.

Highlighting that no action was taken on a water leakage complaint of a corporator, Bangar said, “No action was taken on this complaint for three years. After inquiry, it was revealed that the water problem would be solved by spending Rs 12.5 lakh. If we cannot find a solution to the water problem, it is our failure," he said.

The TMC commissioner also took stock of the availability and requirement of water for Thane city and said that there is a need for a radical change in the work culture of the water supply department.

"It is estimated that water supply can be increased by at least 20 per cent, if the errors in water distribution are rectified. So, priority should be given to finding those errors and acting on them," he said.

He said that considering the complaints of the citizens, information about the actual water speed and time should be noted and necessary measures should be taken immediately. “Every complaint should be treated as new and the place should be inspected within twelve hours,” the TMC commissioner added.