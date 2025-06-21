Mumbai-based wildlife photographers recently spotted a rare Bombay shieldtail snake on Thane’s outskirts. The species, known for its glossy black body and orange stripes, is rarely seen in urban area. These snakes feed on earthworms and insects, helping regulate their population; the species is protected under Schedule IV

Only four to five of these snakes have been found in the Thane region. Pics/Sahil Savadia

Mumbai-based wildlife photographers while herping (looking for reptiles and amphibians in the forest) on the outskirts of Thane have come across an uncommon species of snake — the Bombay shieldtail (Uropeltis macrolepis).

Wildlife photographers Karan Solanki and Sahil Savadia had gone on the outskirts of Thane when they were lucky to spot the species.

Talking to mid-day, Solanki said, “It had been raining lightly, and while crossing a small rocky patch, we came across a small black snake hidden between the stones. Upon closer observation, we realised it was a species of shieldtail, but the pattern and colouration were so unique that we couldn’t immediately identify it.”

Initially, the duo were confused between the Mahabaleshwar shieldtail and the Bombay shieldtail due to their similar patterns and colours.

“But after taking help from a few experts, the snake was confirmed to be a Bombay shieldtail with a very distinct and uncommon morphological pattern and colouration. Making it a very special sighting for us,” said Solanki.

Savadia told mid-day that shieldtails play an important role in the ecosystem as burrowers by feeding on earthworms and other small invertebrates for maintaining healthy soil conditions.

“This species is quite uncommon in urban habitats like Thane and Mumbai. The individual we found had a very unique and uncommon morphological pattern, which made the sighting rare and special,” said Savadia.

It may be noted that there are very few records of Bombay shieldtail sightings from the Thane region — probably just four to five — most of which were rescue cases.

The species is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and is found at low to high elevations.

According to Indiansnake.org, it is a short-bodied snake which can grow up to 35 cm. Its body is uniformly cylindrical from neck to most of the tail and covered with subequal, glossy smooth scales. Its head is small, narrower than the neck, conical, and bears an obtusely pointed snout. Its dorsal body is glossy bluish-black or brownish-black with a broad orange or orange-brown stripe on both sides throughout the length. These stripes usually start in the form of blotches on the anterior body but remain unbroken until the tail. Its underside is patternless, and its colour is the same as the upper body.

