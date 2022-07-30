Breaking News
Mumbai: Work on Diva station road overbridge 90 per cent complete
India's first monkeypox patient recovers
Don't agree with governor's remarks on Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt completes one month in office, but no sign of cabinet expansion yet
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane records 100 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 774

Thane records 100 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 774

Updated on: 30 July,2022 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 11,927, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,21,192

Thane records 100 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 774

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Thane district of Maharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 7,33,993, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were recorded on Friday and the count of active cases in the district now stood at 774, he said.

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 11,927, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,21,192. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus thane maharashtra mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK