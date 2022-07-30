Thane records 100 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 774

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 11,927, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,21,192

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Thane district of Maharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 7,33,993, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were recorded on Friday and the count of active cases in the district now stood at 774, he said.

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 11,927, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,21,192.

