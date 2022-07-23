Breaking News
Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days
Was Salman Khan-Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar meet a courtesy visit?
CBSE results 2022: Pass percentage sees big dip
Pharmacist murder: NIA court sends 7 accused to 14-day judicial custody
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane records 124 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 950

Thane records 124 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 950

Updated on: 23 July,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

With these cases reported on Friday, the active tally in the district currently stands at 950

Thane records 124 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 950

Representative Image


With the addition of 124 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 7,33,236, a health official said on Saturday.

With these cases reported on Friday, the active tally in the district currently stands at 950. The count of active cases has dropped below 1,000 for the first time in the past several months.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,924 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,22,651, the official added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccine vaccination mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK