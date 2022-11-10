×
Thane records 18 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 270

Updated on: 10 November,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

With the addition of the latest numbers on Wednesday, there are currently 270 active Covid-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Thane records 18 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 270

Representational image


As many as 18 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,046, a health official said on Thursday.


With the addition of the latest numbers on Wednesday, there are currently 270 active Covid-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.



The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966. The recovery count has reached 7,35,561, he added.

