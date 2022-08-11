Breaking News
Thane records 212 new Covid-19 cases; active tally reaches 1,150

Updated on: 11 August,2022 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,150 active COVID-19 cases

Representational image


As many as 212 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection tally to 7,35,817, according to a health bulletin.


With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,150 active COVID-19 cases

The death toll in the district stood at 11,936, while the recovery count has reached 7,23,270.


The city saw a big leap in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. At least 852 new cases were reported from 9,670 samples tested. Before this, on July 1, 978 cases were reported after 12,453 tests.

After this, there was a drop in cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) also jumped to 8.81 per cent. There was one death reported in the past 24 hours.

 

