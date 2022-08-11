Thane records 212 new Covid-19 cases; active tally reaches 1,150

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,150 active COVID-19 cases

As many as 212 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection tally to 7,35,817, according to a health bulletin.

The death toll in the district stood at 11,936, while the recovery count has reached 7,23,270.

The city saw a big leap in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. At least 852 new cases were reported from 9,670 samples tested. Before this, on July 1, 978 cases were reported after 12,453 tests.

After this, there was a drop in cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) also jumped to 8.81 per cent. There was one death reported in the past 24 hours.