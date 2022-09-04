Thane records 224 new Covid-19 cases

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 1,992 active COVID-19 cases

Representational image

As many as 224 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,42,573, according to health bulletin on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 1,992 active COVID-19 cases.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,946, while the recovery count has reached 7,29,161.

On Saturday, the city reported 394 new Covid cases out of 8,509 samples tested. The testing positivity rate stood at 4.63 per cent. Two people lost their lives due to the infection.

Out of the fresh cases, 29 patients needed hospitalisation and seven are on oxygen support. The active patient count has reached 3,183 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,272 cases, and four deaths. Apart from two deaths in Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar and Akola districts reported one death each.

The death rate is 1.82 per cent, as per the state health officials. Out of 1,272 cases in the state, 714 cases were reported in the MMR.

