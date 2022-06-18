Thane records 287 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.77 per cent

There was no fatality on June 18 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131

The coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra's Thane rose by 287 to reach 1,87,544, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 18.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,054.

