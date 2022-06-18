Thane records 287 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.77 per cent

The coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra's Thane rose by 287 to reach 1,87,544, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 18.
There was no fatality on June 18 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131.
With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,054.
As per the bulletin, 179 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,83,359. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.77 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,883 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 2,054 in Mumbai, and two deaths.
The new additions took the overall tally of infections to 79,31,745 while the Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,47,885.
Maharashtra is now left with 22,828 active cases after 2,802 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 77,61,032. Maharashtra's fatality rate now stands at 1.86 per cent while the recovery rate is 97.85 per cent.
(With inputs from PTI)