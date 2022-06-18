Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane records 287 new Covid 19 cases recovery rate at 9777 per cent

Thane records 287 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.77 per cent

Updated on: 18 June,2022 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

There was no fatality on June 18 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131

Thane records 287 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.77 per cent

File Pic


The coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra's Thane rose by 287 to reach 1,87,544, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 18.

There was no fatality on June 18 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131.




With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,054.


Show full article

thane maharashtra Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK