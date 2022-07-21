Thane records 41 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 370 active Covid-19 cases

As many as 41 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city, taking its infection count to 1,92,661, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 20.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 370 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also recorded on July 20, which took the fatality toll in Thane to 2,141.

As per the bulletin, 51 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,150. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,325 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 50 more than a day ago, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 2,471 others recovered, the state health department said.

With these additions, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,25,106, while the death toll increased to 1,48,039, the department said in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, Maharashtra now has 14,636 active Covid-19 cases.