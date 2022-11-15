Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 229

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 229 active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported nine new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,159, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 229 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district stood at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,35,680, he added

