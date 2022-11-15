×
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane records 9 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 229

Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 229

Updated on: 15 November,2022 11:15 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 229 active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported nine new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,159, a health official said on Tuesday.


With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 229 active Covid-19 cases, he said.



The death toll in the district stood at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,35,680, he added

