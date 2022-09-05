Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane reports 228 new Covid 19 cases

Thane reports 228 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 05 September,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,850 active COVID-19 cases

Thane reports 228 new Covid-19 cases

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 228 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,42,801, according to Monday's health bulletin


With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,850 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported in Thane on Sunday and the death toll stood at 11,946. The recovery count has reached 7,29,650, the official said. 


Mumbai reported 376 Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday. The fresh cases took the metropolis' tally to 11,46,267 and the toll to 19,709.

The recovery count increased by 608 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,609, which left the city with 2,949 active cases, he said. Of the new cases, only 27 are symptomatic.

 

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus thane mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK