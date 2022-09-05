Thane reports 228 new Covid-19 cases

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,850 active COVID-19 cases

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 228 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,42,801, according to Monday's health bulletin

No COVID-19 fatality was reported in Thane on Sunday and the death toll stood at 11,946. The recovery count has reached 7,29,650, the official said.

Mumbai reported 376 Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday. The fresh cases took the metropolis' tally to 11,46,267 and the toll to 19,709.

The recovery count increased by 608 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,609, which left the city with 2,949 active cases, he said. Of the new cases, only 27 are symptomatic.

