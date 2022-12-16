Thane reports one new Covid-19 case; active tally at 17

With this addition on Thursday, Thane's overall case count reached 7,47,379

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported one new coronavirus positive case and its active infection count is now 17, reported by news agency PTI on Friday.

With this addition on Thursday, Thane's overall case count reached 7,47,379.

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,967, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,274, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,409.

With 7,223 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours for detection of Covid-19, their cumulative number in the state rose to 8,57,84,180, said the bulletin.

The number of recoveries increased to 79,87,695 after 45 patients recuperated from the infection, leaving the state with 170 active Covid-19 cases, it said.

Of the 170 active cases, the highest - 60 - are in Mumbai followed by 53 and 17 in Pune and Thane, respectively, among other districts, said the health department.

Also Read: Thane: Three held for stealing music systems from cars in Palghar

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Mumbai reported five Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,55,032, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,745.

The recovery count increased by 13 and reached 11,35,227, leaving the city with an active caseload of 60, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between December 8 and 14 was 0.0004 per cent.

So far, 1,85,97,355 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the metropolis, including 2,153 in the last 24 hours. The caseload doubling time is 1,76,563 days, as per official data.

(With inputs PTI)

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal