Thane: Shocking to see illegal reclamation of Waldhuni river, says environmentalist

Activist Stalin D claims trees have been cut, debris dumped along river, and commercial galas being built along banks

Part of the Waldhuni river bed has been reclaimed

Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary is not the only place facing a threat; it has come to light that rivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are not safe either. Illegal reclamation of river floodplain, river bed and illegal constructions are currently underway in Waldhuni river. Director of NGO Vanashakti Stalin D has written a letter to Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, MPCB-Kalyan, principal secretary of environment department of Maharashtra, and chief secretary of the state.

Environmentalist Stalin D said, “It is really shocking to see that illegal reclamation of river floodplain, river bed and illegal constructions are currently underway in Waldhuni river. Trees have been cut, debris has been dumped into the riverside and huge commercial galas and godowns are being built. The site is at Ulhasnagar number 3 area. We have attached geo-tagged images of the site along with a video so that the authorities can look into the same.”

Debris dumped along the stretch of Waldhuni river

