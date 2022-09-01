Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane teen boy beaten up for not bringing crowd to Ganpati procession

Thane teen boy beaten up for not bringing crowd to Ganpati procession

Updated on: 01 September,2022 01:40 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A Kolsewadi police station official told PTI that Satyam Sohoni had promised he would get people for a welcome procession but stopped taking calls as the Ganesh festival approached

Thane teen boy beaten up for not bringing crowd to Ganpati procession

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Amid the ongoing 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, an 18-year-old boy from Kalyan in Thane district was beaten up allegedly by four persons for failing to gather a crowd for a procession, a police official told PTI on Thursday.


A Kolsewadi police station official told PTI that Satyam Sohoni had promised he would get people for a welcome procession but stopped taking calls as the Ganesh festival approached.

Also Read: Police seize 'provocative' decoration material on Shiv Sena split at Ganesh pandal


"The four accused went to his house and assaulted him. All four have been identified but no one has been arrested," he added.

Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh on Wednesday in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival which is being celebrated without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years.

(With inputs form PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane maharashtra news ganesh chaturthi ganpati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK