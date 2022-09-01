Thane teen boy beaten up for not bringing crowd to Ganpati procession

A Kolsewadi police station official told PTI that Satyam Sohoni had promised he would get people for a welcome procession but stopped taking calls as the Ganesh festival approached

Amid the ongoing 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, an 18-year-old boy from Kalyan in Thane district was beaten up allegedly by four persons for failing to gather a crowd for a procession, a police official told PTI on Thursday.

A Kolsewadi police station official told PTI that Satyam Sohoni had promised he would get people for a welcome procession but stopped taking calls as the Ganesh festival approached.

"The four accused went to his house and assaulted him. All four have been identified but no one has been arrested," he added.

Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh on Wednesday in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival which is being celebrated without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years.

