Thane: Temple desecrated over dispute, FIR registered

A man from the minority community allegedly harassed a woman in the Hazuri area of Thane city leading to desecration of temple in the city.

The police have registered a case after a temple in Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly desecrated by members of a minority community, an official told PTI on Sunday.

On Saturday, the police on Saturday registered a first information report based on a complaint lodged by a woman under Section 295 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The alleged incident occurred in the Hazuri area of the city on June 23, he said, reported PTI.

As per the complaint, a man from the minority community allegedly harassed a woman, the official said, as reported by the PTI.

According to the PTI report, on the day of the incident, the woman was at the temple with her relatives when a mob of around 150 people allegedly entered the premises with footwear and created a ruckus, he said.

In light of the incident, activists of the Sakal Hindu Samaj on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner seeking stringent action against those involved in the incident.

Thane man booked for raping woman, attempted trafficking of her kidney

A case has been registered in Thane against a man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and attempted trafficking for the sale of her kidney, reported PTI on Sunday.

As per the FIR, accused Rahul, with aliases like Vasim, Chandan, and Kundankumar, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at his home in the Nalasopara area a few days ago, reported PTI.

As per the official, the accused was apparently in touch with two other women for trafficking the 20-year-old for organ sale.

As per the PTI report, after being threatened by him to get the "job" done, the two women on Saturday took the 20-year-old to a hospital to hand her over to Rahul. However, the plan did not work out, the official said.

Meanwhile, a fourth woman who got a hint of Rahul's activities tipped the police. Based on her complaint, police booked Rahul for rape and human trafficking under the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)