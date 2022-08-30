Breaking News
Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Three held for cheating investors of more than Rs 1 cr

Thane: Three held for cheating investors of more than Rs 1 cr

Updated on: 30 August,2022 05:26 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

EOW of the crime branch arrested the accused in a case registered against them in Kalyan city under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and MPID Act

Thane: Three held for cheating investors of more than Rs 1 cr

Representative Pic


The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested three directors of an investment firm for allegedly cheating investors of more than Rs 1 crore, an official said on Tuesday.


The economic offences Wing (EOW) of the crime branch arrested the accused in a case registered against them in Kalyan city under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, assistant commissioner of police (EOW) Arvind Wadhankar said.

Also Read: Thane: Man arrested, minor detained with ganja worth Rs 38,000 in Mumbra


The accused operated an investment firm in the name and style of Flip Dream India LLP and Flip Dream India Aqua LLP and lured people with various schemes promising lucrative returns, he said.

They had allegedly cheated 14 investors of Rs 1.07 crore over a period of four years, the official said.

The police have arrested three out of four directors of the company, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane thane crime maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK