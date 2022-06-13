Thane: Three sisters break into Dombivli house, steal gold

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The three left for Jejuri after theft; cops scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity to zero in on trio

Three sisters from Mankhurd have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Dombivli and stealing jewellery, the police said on Sunday.

The trio, who had left for a pilgrimage in Jejuri after the housebreaking theft on June 2, were arrested on Saturday and 221 grams of gold worth Rs 10.98 lakh was recovered, Crime Branch Unit III Senior 




Inspector Kishore Shirsat said. Four teams were formed to nab the siblings and over 200 CCTV clips from the vicinity were checked as part of the probe, he said. 


