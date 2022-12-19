Breaking News
Thane: Ticket checker attacked, injured by passenger at railway station

Updated on: 19 December,2022 05:43 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The incident took place at Ambivali railway station in Kalyan taluka around 9 am

Thane: Ticket checker attacked, injured by passenger at railway station

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A ticket checker of the Central Railway was attacked and injured by a passenger at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.


The incident took place at Ambivali railway station in Kalyan taluka around 9 am, an official said.



Ticket checker Sunil Kumar Gupta was on duty at the railway station when he spotted a passenger who he suspected was travelling without a ticket, he said.


The accused allegedly pulled out a blade and attacked Gupta, before fleeing the scene, the official said.

Gupta sustained a cut to his neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that an offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code based on the injured official's complaint.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

