Thane: Ticket checker attacked, injured by passenger at railway station

The incident took place at Ambivali railway station in Kalyan taluka around 9 am

A ticket checker of the Central Railway was attacked and injured by a passenger at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Ambivali railway station in Kalyan taluka around 9 am, an official said.

Ticket checker Sunil Kumar Gupta was on duty at the railway station when he spotted a passenger who he suspected was travelling without a ticket, he said.

The accused allegedly pulled out a blade and attacked Gupta, before fleeing the scene, the official said.

Gupta sustained a cut to his neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that an offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code based on the injured official's complaint.

