Thane: TMC announces 36-hour water cut on December 14

Updated on: 12 December,2022 04:04 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

According to a statement issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), some parts of the city will face a 36-hour water cut from 9am on Wednesday (December 14) to Thursday (December 15) 9pm for daily maintenance repair work under the scheme of STEM Authority

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 36-hour water cut in some parts of Thane city on Wednesday. The Thane civic body has appealed to the citizens to stock up water in advance.


According to a statement issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), some parts of the city will face a 36-hour water cut from 9am on Wednesday (December 14) to Thursday (December 15) 9pm for daily maintenance repair work under the scheme of STEM Authority. As a result, water supply to Thane Municipal Corporation from STEM will be stopped.



Also Read: Thane MP pushes for speeding up of proposed Kopri station


On Wednesday, the water supply will be shut from 9am-9pm in the areas of Ghodbunder Road, Majiwada-Manpada, Bhamand, Vijayanagari, Patlipada, Saket New Connection. While, water supply will be shut for 12 hours in Gandhinagar, Surkurpada, Unnati, Siddhanchal, Samtanagar, Siddheshwar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity areas from Wednesday night till Thursday, 9am. Also, on Thursday from 9am to 9pm, the water supply will be shut for 12 hours in Indiranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Srinagar, Ramnagar, Mumbra and some parts of Kalwa, Kharegaon, Rustamji, Saket, Jail, Ritupark, the civic body said.

The civic body further said that due to the shutdown, the water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next one to two days until the water supply is restored. The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to store water properly and cooperate with the civic body. 

