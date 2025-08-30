In his letter (a copy of which is with mid-day), Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has highlighted the rapid urbanisation of Mira-Bhayandar, which now has a population of around 1.5 million

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has written to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, requesting the relocation of the Dahisar toll naka further ahead near Western Hotel, around 2 kms away from the current spot, to ease growing traffic congestion in Thane's Mira-Bhayandar.

In his letter (a copy of which is with mid-day), Sarnaik has highlighted the rapid urbanisation of Mira-Bhayandar, which now has a population of around 1.5 million.

"With the increasing number of vehicles on the road, commuters regularly face long delays, especially at the Dahisar toll naka, which serves as a gateway between Mumbai and its suburbs," the letter states.

The toll plaza not only causes financial strain but also results in a waste of time, with commuters reportedly spending 30 minutes or more in traffic every day. This situation, he said, has worsened the air pollution and environmental balance in the region, it said.

Despite efforts by traffic police, National Highway officials, RTO, and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, Sarnaik said the problem remains unresolved. He reminded the Deputy CM that during his tenure as Chief Minister, several toll plazas were either removed or shifted, and a similar policy decision is now needed for Dahisar.

To resolve the issue, Sarnaik proposed shifting the toll naka 2 km ahead, near the Western Hotel, which would offer relief to thousands of daily commuters and improve overall traffic flow.

He concluded by urging the government to act on his request, noting that the Dahisar toll has been the subject of multiple public protests in the past.