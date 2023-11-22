The Disaster Management Unit of Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane Tuesday averted a tragedy, as a large branch of a tree crashed into Upavan Lake, right in front of the Ganapati Temple

Thane: Tree branch falls into Upavan Lake

Listen to this article Thane: Tree branch falls into Upavan Lake near Ganapati Temple x 00:00

The Disaster Management Unit of Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane Tuesday averted a tragedy, as a large branch of a tree crashed into Upavan Lake, right in front of the Ganapati Temple. The incident was reported at around 10:02 hours by Manish Chille.

The fallen branch, posing a significant threat, was promptly addressed by the Disaster Management Cell 01, which quickly mobilized its team along with the assistance of the Tree Authority Department, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Disaster Management team equipped with a pick-up vehicle and the Tree Authority Department staff removed the branch.

The Tree Authority Department is working diligently to clear the remaining parts of the tree, ensuring that the area is safe for residents and visitors.

Also read: Mumbai-based environmentalist says, 'Hill development getting out of control'

Scrap dealer booked for illegally storing hazardous industrial waste

Meanwhile, the Police has registered an offence against a scrap dealer in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly storing hazardous industrial waste without permission, said an official on Wednesday.

An official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) lodged a complaint against the scrap dealer, he said.

The MPCB official was returning after attending a meeting when he noticed the hazardous industrial waste stored in a godown as well as in an open place at Kausa, he said.

"While 15 tonnes of waste was stored in the open ground, five other tonnes of it was kept in the godown," the police official said.

The accused, Mohmmmad Arif Altaf Hussain Khan, had procured the waste and despite knowing very well that it was harmful to humans and hazardous to the environment, he stored it without following the norms, the police said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (rash or negligent act), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), and under sections of the Environmental Protection Act was registered against the scrap dealer, they said. (With additional reporting by PTI)