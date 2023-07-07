Thane: Two boys drown in water-filled quarry in Bhiwandi

Two children drowned in a water-filled quarry in Bhiwandi, a civic official said
Representative image/iStock
Two children drowned in a water-filled quarry in Bhiwandi, a civic official said.
The incident took place on Thursday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The boys, aged 10 and 15, went to the quarry for a swim," the fire official said.
According to the officials, a team of local firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the duo.
"The duo were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," he said.
"The boys were cousins and lived in Anjurphata locality in Bhiwandi," the official said.
A case of accidental death has been registered.
(with inputs from PTI)