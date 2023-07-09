Thane: Two cars fall in pit in housing society, two injured

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm when a car dashed against another car parked in a housing complex in Thane

Two cars fell into a pit on the premises of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, leaving two persons injured, an official told news agency PTI.

A Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official told PTI the incident occurred at around 7:30 pm when a car dashed against another car parked in a housing complex. Due to the impact, both the cars broke past the barrier and fell into a pit, which was dug for some construction work.

Two persons in both cars sustained serious injuries. They were rescued by local people and rushed to a hospital, the official added.

Earlier, a huge portion of a road caved-in on July 5 morning in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said.

A civic official said the incident took place in Rahul Nagar close to the Eastern Express Highway in Chunabhatti area, where piling work was going on for a housing project of a construction company.

The official said as per information received from the fire brigade, a big portion of the land caved-in about 25 feet inside the huge excavated area dug for the building construction.

The official said eight to 10 two-wheelers and four-five four-wheelers were trapped under the debris.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a white car was seen slipping down into the excavated area when the road caved-in.

Many other two-wheelers and four-wheelers which had already slipped down were also seen in the video.

Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area around the affected road, a fire official said.

In another incident, the protection wall of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra collapsed on Saturday, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials told PTI.

The housing society is located in Chandanwadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"The incident was reported around 2 pm, after which teams of fire brigade personnel and the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The wall was 25x7 feet," Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Due to the collapsed wall, a tree standing next to it tilted. It is now posing a danger, Tadvi added.

The area around the fallen wall has been sealed as a precautionary measure, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)