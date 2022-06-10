Breaking News
Thane: Two girls rescued from flesh trade, their aunt among two women held

Updated on: 10 June,2022 12:56 PM IST  |  Thane
The action was taken by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, a release said

Representative image


Police have rescued two teenage girls, who were allegedly forced into flesh trade, from Kashimira area of Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, and arrested two women in this connection, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, a release said.




Acting on a tip-off that some persons were pushing minor girls into sex trade, the police laid a trap on Wednesday at a roadside eatery in Kashimira. After sending a fake customer, the police team arrested the two women. They were striking a deal for Rs 2 lakh, it said.


