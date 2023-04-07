Thane: Upset over hair cut short, 13-year-old ends life

The boy, who was studying in Class 8, was upset after a relative took him for a trim and his hair was cut short, according to his family

Representative Image

Angry over a hair cut, a 13-year-old boy allegedly jumped to death from a high-rise in Bhayandar area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on late Tuesday night, said an official.

The boy, who was studying in Class 8, was upset after a relative took him for a trim and his hair was cut short, according to his family.

Around 11.30 pm, he jumped from the window of the bathroom of their 16th floor flat, the official said.

He was found lying in a pool of blood in the compound.

The Navghar police registered a case of accidental death and is conducting further probe.

