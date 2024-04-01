Breaking News
Thane Wall of powerloom unit collapses injures 3
Thane: Wall of powerloom unit collapses, injures 3

Updated on: 01 April,2024 10:34 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place around 5.30 am at the unit which is located in the Navipada area of in Thane district's Bhiwandi.

Representative image/iStock

Three persons were injured after a wall of a powerloom factory collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said. 


As per a PTI report, the incident took place around 5.30 am at the unit which is located in the Navipada area of Subhash Nagar in Bhiwandi. The report quoted Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar saying that eight workers were present at the time of the incident. 


Pawar, per the report, further said that three workers got trapped under debris while five rushed out to save their lives when the wall collapsed. 


Reportedly, the local firemen reached the sport after they were alerted of the situation and pulled the three workers out of the debris. Among three, two were seriously injured and were shifted to a hospital in Thane city while another worker was administered treatment in a local medical facility. 

The official told PTI that the debris was completely cleaned by 9 am and that they had initiated a probe into the wall collapse incident. 

Wall collapse in Borivali

In a similar incident, a month ago, two persons were injured after a section of a vacated G+3 building collapsed during demolition work in Borivali area of Mumbai.

The incident, reported by BMC's MFB, occurred at approximately 2:30 pm local time. According to preliminary details, the demolition work led to the sudden collapse of a portion of the building, sending rubble crashing onto the street below. At the time of the incident, two auto-rickshaws happened to be traversing the road, bearing the brunt of the falling debris.

 

