Thane: Woman feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses at Dombivli

At least one woman is feared trapped under debris after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Dombivli on Friday

At least one woman is feared trapped under debris after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Dombivli on Friday, a civic official said. The civic official told news agency PTI that the building which collapsed was tagged as 'dangerous' by the authorities.

Located at Ayre village in Dombivli East, the building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan' collapsed on Friday evening the official was quoted as saying in the PTI report. The building was reportedly an unauthorised structure and thus was tagged as a dangerous structure by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). "As per the initial reports, one woman is feared trapped under the debris," he was quoted as saying in the report.

The official said that after being informed of the situation, the fire brigade personnel and members of the local disaster management cell rushed to the spot and launched a relief and rescue operation. The KDMC chief Bhausaheb Dangde is also said to be at the site to oversee the operation, the official added.

In a similar incident, a 94-year-old woman and her 53-year-old son were trapped for hours under the debris after a three-storeyed bungalow caved in at Ghatkopar East earlier this year. The structure gradually caved in, said eyewitnesses and added that they had also heard a loud rumbling sound around the time of the collapse.

Reportedly, the colony, developed by Maharashtra Housing and Area, was comprised of row houses. Two and three-storied bungalows cropped up only after 1990 without official permission.

In a similar balcony collapse incident, a geriatric couple lost their life and the mishap was captured on CCTV footage. According to the reports, the couple and their son were looking at an annual religious procession from the balcony of their house in the Vile Parle Gaothan area of the city when it collapsed killing his parents. The son, Zeno, was rushed to Cooper Hospital and was discharged that evening. Meanwhile, his parents were declared dead by the doctors. Another woman who resides in a building in the vicinity also suffered minor injuries due to the collapse. She had also come out of her house to watch the procession.