Thane: A 25-year-old worker was killed when a concrete mixer truck overturned at a Metro construction site in Thane. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, and the body was extricated after hours of rescue efforts

A tragic incident occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday night, where a 25-year-old worker lost his life when a concrete mixer truck overturned at a Metro construction site. According to police, the accident took place at 10.45 pm in Penkarpada, located in the Kashimira area of Thane district. The concrete mixer truck, which was carrying three workers, fell into a pit after it overturned.

As per PTI reports, two of the workers were able to jump out of the truck in time, but the third worker was not as fortunate. He got trapped beneath the overturned mixer, and despite the efforts of rescue personnel, he was crushed to death. Fire officials from the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation immediately responded to the scene, with four fire engines arriving at the location to assist with the rescue operation.

The rescue operation lasted until 3.30 am on Thursday, with fire personnel working diligently to extricate the body from beneath the heavy truck. Once retrieved, the worker's body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, but his tragic demise has deeply affected the local community.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at construction sites, especially those involved in high-risk projects such as the ongoing Metro construction in the area. As per PTI, a case of accidental death has been registered, and the Kashimira police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities will also examine whether proper safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.

The death has cast a shadow over the Metro construction project, as workers are often exposed to hazardous conditions. The ongoing investigation aims to establish whether negligence or any other factors contributed to the fatal accident. The authorities are expected to take further actions based on the findings of the investigation. PTI reports that the incident is currently being treated as a tragic accident.

(With inputs from PTI)