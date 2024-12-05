Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Worker dies as concrete mixer truck overturns at Metro construction site

Thane: Worker dies as concrete mixer truck overturns at Metro construction site

Updated on: 05 December,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Thane: A 25-year-old worker was killed when a concrete mixer truck overturned at a Metro construction site in Thane. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, and the body was extricated after hours of rescue efforts

Thane: Worker dies as concrete mixer truck overturns at Metro construction site

File Pic

Listen to this article
Thane: Worker dies as concrete mixer truck overturns at Metro construction site
x
00:00

A tragic incident occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday night, where a 25-year-old worker lost his life when a concrete mixer truck overturned at a Metro construction site. According to police, the accident took place at 10.45 pm in Penkarpada, located in the Kashimira area of Thane district. The concrete mixer truck, which was carrying three workers, fell into a pit after it overturned.


As per PTI reports, two of the workers were able to jump out of the truck in time, but the third worker was not as fortunate. He got trapped beneath the overturned mixer, and despite the efforts of rescue personnel, he was crushed to death. Fire officials from the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation immediately responded to the scene, with four fire engines arriving at the location to assist with the rescue operation.


The rescue operation lasted until 3.30 am on Thursday, with fire personnel working diligently to extricate the body from beneath the heavy truck. Once retrieved, the worker's body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, but his tragic demise has deeply affected the local community.


The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at construction sites, especially those involved in high-risk projects such as the ongoing Metro construction in the area. As per PTI, a case of accidental death has been registered, and the Kashimira police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities will also examine whether proper safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.

The death has cast a shadow over the Metro construction project, as workers are often exposed to hazardous conditions. The ongoing investigation aims to establish whether negligence or any other factors contributed to the fatal accident. The authorities are expected to take further actions based on the findings of the investigation. PTI reports that the incident is currently being treated as a tragic accident.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane mumbai news mira road bhayander Thane Municipal Corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK