Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Worker falls to death at under construction building body retrieved after 5 hours

Thane: Worker falls to death at under-construction building, body retrieved after 5 hours

Updated on: 20 June,2022 02:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The victim got stuck in the scaffolding and it took more than five hours for the firemen and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) staff to retrieve the body, a civic official said.

Thane: Worker falls to death at under-construction building, body retrieved after 5 hours

Representational images


A 22-year-old labourer fell to death while working at an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Vartak Nagar area.

The victim got stuck in the scaffolding and it took more than five hours for the firemen and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) staff to retrieve the body, a civic official said. The victim, Ashish Chawan, fell from the top of the 30-storey under-construction building into a lift duct, Thane civic body's RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said.




"The worker fell from the building on some iron rods that pierced through him," he said. Local firemen, RDMC personnel and police rushed to the spot. They cut the iron rods with a gas cutter and managed to pull out the body after about five-and-a-half hours, the official said. The body was later sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The Vartak Nagar police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, the official said.


Show full article

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK