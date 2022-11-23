Thanekars’ long wait to use Balkum pool just got longer

TMC says it is acquiring automatic chlorination plant for facility which has been shut since February

The Dharmveer Anand Dighe swimming pool at Balkum in Thane. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Thane Municipal Corporation-run Dharmveer Anand Dighe swimming pool at Balkum, which was inaugurated in February 2022, was operational for only two or three days due to a defective filtration plant. The TMC has now decided to make provision in the revised budget to buy an automatic chlorination plant for the pool.

A TMC official said, “The filtration plant of the swimming pool is below ground level, which is problematic as water tends to enter and spoil it. We are trying to sort out this issue.” He added, “Also, we have decided to set up an automatic chlorination plant, which costs around Rs 15 lakh. A provision will be made for this in the revised budget.” Minal Palande, sports officer of the TMC, said, “We are trying to sort out all issues related to the swimming pool.”

Also read: Thane: Three vehicles gutted in fire, no casualties

According to sources, within two days of the inauguration, red water appeared in the pool. After the inspection, the filtration plant was found defective. “We repaired the plant but as it is below ground level, the problem occurred again. We will fix it once and for all,” the official stated.

Sources said the groundbreaking ceremony for the swimming pool was done in 2016 but the Covid pandemic delayed the project. The pool was handed over to the TMC under accommodation reservation from a private builder. Filtration plant reporting is also done by the same builder. The length and width of the swimming pool are 50 metres and 25 metres respectively and there is a gym and restroom on its premises. Twitter user QueenofThane raised the issue of the swimming pool recently, tweeting, “Swimming pool inaugurated months back. Open for the public? No.” The TMC acknowledged her tweet, stating, “We are forwarding your complaint to the department concerned for necessary action.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal