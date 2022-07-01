Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM

Elsewhere in Thane, most Sainks, including those holding official Sena posts, said they were with Shinde

Supporters break into a celebration outside the new CM’s home at Thane on Thursday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Thane erupted in joy and celebrations after Eknath Shinde was declared the Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday. His supporters and Shiv Sena workers said the 58-year-old with humble beginnings has been an accessible politician and has always helped people. He deserves the top post, said Shinde’s admirers.