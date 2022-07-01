Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Elsewhere in Thane, most Sainks, including those holding official Sena posts, said they were with Shinde

Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM

Supporters break into a celebration outside the new CM’s home at Thane on Thursday. Pic/Sameer Markande


Thane erupted in joy and celebrations after Eknath Shinde was declared the Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday. His supporters and Shiv Sena workers said the 58-year-old with humble beginnings has been an accessible politician and has always helped people. He deserves the top post, said Shinde’s admirers.

