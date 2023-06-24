Breaking News
The curious case of the missing former mayor

Updated on: 24 June,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

As she is all set to get engulfed in ED probe in the COVID scam, will Kishori Pednekar switch sides? Shinde camp says yes

The curious case of the missing former mayor

Kishori Pednekar. Pic/Rane Ashish


Former mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was a familiar face on news channels, has been keeping a low profile for some time. The reason, as per the Eknath Shinde camp, is that she is planning to leave Shiv Sena (UBT). Speculation was fuelled by reports on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate probe into jumbo centres will engulf Pednekar, too. Reports on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into jumbo centres will engulf Pednekar, too, as she allegedly played an important role and it was on her instructions that the contract was given out to entities under the ED scanner. Sources said the agency may soon summon Pednekar.

