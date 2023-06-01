‘The Universe is opening up’

Curtains go up on Mumbai’s queer film fest; stalwarts and supporters talk of awakening, emotion and optimism

Lilette Dubey and Onir have a chat at the conference

It is here, they are queer, and there is hardly any fear, that could sum up the countdown to Kashish, Mumbai’s international queer film festival. The film festival begins on June 7 and is on till June 11 at the Liberty Cinema and from June 8 to June 10 at the Alliance Française de Bombay, both SoBo venues. Post physical screenings, Kashish moves online from June 16 to 25. The festival will screen 110 films from 41 countries at its on-ground edition and 127 films from 45 countries overall.