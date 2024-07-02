The unsung heroes: Vimal Kumar transforms pain into power to create manual scavenging-free world

From facing caste-based bullying in school to spearheading a comprehensive movement against manual scavenging, Vimal’s story is one for the books

In 2012, Vimal started the first BR Ambedkar resource centre as part of MSC. Source Photo

Key Highlights Share:





Kumar belongs to the Chuhura Tribe, a group within the Dalit Bahujan community Despite being discriminated throughout his academic life, he completed his PhD in 2022 He started MSC with the idea of educating children of his community but now it goes beyond

Shrouded in secrecy and humiliation, manual scavenging is an age-old custom that has endured generations in India's crowded cities and remote regions. More than just a relic of a repressive caste system, this dehumanising profession—which requires workers to scrub human excrement with their bare hands—violates fundamental human rights. Despite laws and regulations aimed at abolition, many people are still trapped in this cycle of indignity and discrimination.