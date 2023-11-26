Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, on Sunday, led a protest march to oppose the Dharavi redevelopment project

Varsha Gaikwad. Pic/Mumbai Congress

Listen to this article There is a plan by Adani to swallow Dharavi: Varsha Gaikwad x 00:00

The Congress organised a protest rally in Mumbai on Sunday and demanded the cancellation of the Dharavi redevelopment project contract awarded to an Adani Group firm alleging "discrepancies" in the issuance of the work order.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, on Sunday, led a protest march to oppose the Dharavi redevelopment project. Former Shiv Sena MLA Baburao Mane, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders from Dharavi also took part in the protest march.

ADVERTISEMENT

The morcha was replete with chants such as 'Modani Hatao, Dharavi Bachao' and 'Dharavi Aamcha Hakkachi, Naahi Konachya Bappachi' (Dharavi is our right, not of anyone's father). The march began at K Kamaraj School and went up to Sanvidhan Stambh in Dharavi.

While addressing the protest, Varsha Gaikwad said, "There is a plan to swallow Dharavi by Adani who is backed strongly by the Central government."

Gaikwad also invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Dharavi. "The people of Dharavi today are united against a big power like Adani. Rahul Gandhi is also fighting with them. We invite him to come to Dharavi and stand with our people to strengthen the struggle of Dharavikars," she appealed.

Speaking on the occasion, Mumbai Congress president and former Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad alleged that many residents of Dharavi slum colony have been offered hefty amounts to relocate to distant areas like Palghar.

She also claimed that some retired police officials, who were encounter specialists, are visiting Dharavi frequently and asking local people not to oppose the redevelopment project undertaken by Adani.

She demanded that the redevelopment contract given to Gautam Adani be cancelled in view of "several discrepancies in how the work order was issued to him".

Earlier today, Varsha Gaikwad slammed the Modi government and said that there is a ploy to finish the constitution of India.

While speaking at an event in Mumbai, Gaikwad said, "The government is taking a stance that the constitution of the country is outdated and should be changed. If we want to give them a befitting answer, we need to take the Constitution to each and every household. Also, the constitution is being tarnished in the Parliament of the country. Today's politics is becoming caste-based."

Varsha Gaikwad said there is a dictatorship in the country at present. "It has been two years and not a single plan has been properly implemented or reviewed. Scholarships are not given to children, government schools are being closed. The government has not done anything for the people, so now we have to take to the streets and bring out morchas and protests to seek what is rightfully ours. The Constitution needs to be in every household to ensure its true value and power. Fighting for our rights is absolutely necessary in a democracy that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has given us," Gaikwad added.