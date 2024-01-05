Mumbai: This one’s on traffic cops, readers on illegal parking on footpaths

As mid-day report on illegal parking on footpaths stirs up a storm, citizens and activists squarely place blame on traffic police’s doorstep; shockingly, no remedial action was taken at many spots highlighted by this paper yesterday

Towed vehicles on a pavement at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday. Pic/Prasun Choudhari

Following mid-day's detailed report highlighting the menace of illegal parking of vehicles on footpaths in Mumbai

Following mid-day’s detailed report highlighting the menace of illegal parking of vehicles on footpaths in Mumbai, many citizens wrote to this newspaper to share their experiences dealing with the issue and appeal to the authorities to wake up and act in the interest of pedestrians.

On Thursday, mid-day reporters, after visiting visited locations in the Eastern and Western suburbs as well as South Mumbai, revealed how senior citizens and school-going children, among other pedestrians, were being deprived of walking spaces, leaving them with no choice but to risk their lives by treading on the road.

Reacting to the piece a reader, Sudhir Kangutkar, wrote, “Most footpaths in Maharashtra have disappeared. Unauthorised hawkers have come to dominate pavements. By now, we have forgotten that footpaths are meant for pedestrians. They are necessary to ensure accidents are avoided. Municipalities must keep footpaths open for pedestrians.”



Vendors occupy the lion’s share of footpaths at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday. Pics/Prasun Choudhari

Another reader, Iqbal Gilani Mansuri, blamed careless citizens and the authorities for contributing to the menace. “Seized bikes and cars are always parked by the police on the footpath near police stations, and they need to be removed. The police need to tow vehicles illegally parked on footpaths and penalise their owners,” he said.

Social media users’ reaction

An X user, Walking Project, posted, “One would think with the R86,000 crore sitting in the @mybmc's fixed deposits, some could be spent on hiring a massive force to curb footpath parking while simultaneously creating employment? #Thoughts?”

Kalpana Sharma, an independent journalist, author and columnist, posted on the micro-blogging site, “Another sad example of the state of our cities. No place for people to walk. Fossil burning vehicles take over roads and pavements making the air unbreathable. Thanks @mid_day for taking this up. Let's see if it puts any pressure on @mybmc that seems in deep slumber (sic).” Kumar Manish, a content curator and creator, posted, “#Ahmedabad is no different. People park on footpath, whatever little we have in city, and will complain why pedestrians walk on road and jaywalk.”

One X handle, Craters of Mumbai, even appealed the Mumbai Traffic Police to act. “@MTPHereToHelp don’t ask for exact location. The news article specifically lists locations. ACT NOW,” the post read. A Mulund resident, using emojis, posted, “Traffic police is openly ignoring this complaint since many months and not towing away parked on footpath, behind the stop sign. Since Diwali. While all pvt. Cars R towed from this area. 1km both end. @MTPHereToHelp @mybmcWardT @mulund_info @MulundOpinion @BhaktiMargVoice (sic)”.

One user’s sarcastic post read, “Yes, footpaths all over Matunga East are meant for parking. If you walk on the footpath, the RTO will take a penalty. Isn't it correct @MTPHereToHelp?”

mid-day revisits spots

When mid-day revisited Azad Maidan on Thursday, more towed vehicles that were brought to the traffic division were parked on the footpath. It was also observed that the footpath along MG Road from the Azad Maidan traffic division to the Central Telegraph Office, and further south, towards the Bombay High Court, was encroached by makeshift shops and roadside vendors. Pedestrians were seen walking on the road to avoid these shops.



The shop outside Churchgate station where cigarettes were being sold surreptitiously

Meanwhile, at the Churchgate station subway, makeshift shops were still standing. Police officers were seen chatting with the owners of the shops and roadside vendors instead of taking action against them. One such vendor was seen selling cigarettes illegally using the cover of biscuits and other eatables. Two-wheelers belonging to shop owners were also seen parked on the footpath, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate.