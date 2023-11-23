Aaditya Thackeray has in the past accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of stealing the Shiv Sena after the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and split the party

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said those who "stole" his party will be forced to sit at home after December 31, the date by which the Maharashtra assembly speaker is expected to deliver his ruling on the disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions of the Shiv Sena, reported news agency PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray, currently on tour of the Konkan region, has in the past accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of stealing the Shiv Sena after the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and split the party, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those who have stolen our party, those who are attempting to steal (the legacy of) our grandfather (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray), will have to sit at home after December 31," said Aaditya Thackeray, a former state minister, reported PTI.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is currently hearing the disqualification pleas filed by the Thackeray and Shinde factions of the party against each other's MLAs, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, lashing out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after an FIR was registered against him for illegally inaugurating the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the government and the Chief Minister himself are "illegal and immoral."

"I think what is laughable is that this government itself is illegal. So who are they declaring illegal? As a result of my tweet, they opened the metro to the public...It is my constituency but I didn't say that we did this or they did this. I just said that the CM who is illegal, and immoral has no time for the public, for such projects. So, we should open this for the public," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"I find it amusing considering I am the local MLA. Is it not within my purview to inspect and inaugurate a bridge?" he said.

"If they are filing a case against me, I am ready for it. This is for the public, I will continue to fight for people. I will not let them Mumbai...", he added.

The case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station under sections 143, 149, 326 and 447 of IPC.

BMC officials complained to police that the work of the bridge is still pending and the bridge was inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray and others on November 16.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)