Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31 Aaditya Thackeray

Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 23 November,2023 07:33 PM IST  |  Sawantwadi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aaditya Thackeray has in the past accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of stealing the Shiv Sena after the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and split the party

Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said those who "stole" his party will be forced to sit at home after December 31, the date by which the Maharashtra assembly speaker is expected to deliver his ruling on the disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions of the Shiv Sena, reported news agency PTI.


Aaditya Thackeray, currently on tour of the Konkan region, has in the past accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of stealing the Shiv Sena after the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and split the party, reported PTI.


"Those who have stolen our party, those who are attempting to steal (the legacy of) our grandfather (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray), will have to sit at home after December 31," said Aaditya Thackeray, a former state minister, reported PTI.


Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is currently hearing the disqualification pleas filed by the Thackeray and Shinde factions of the party against each other's MLAs, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, lashing out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after an FIR was registered against him for illegally inaugurating the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the government and the Chief Minister himself are "illegal and immoral."

"I think what is laughable is that this government itself is illegal. So who are they declaring illegal? As a result of my tweet, they opened the metro to the public...It is my constituency but I didn't say that we did this or they did this. I just said that the CM who is illegal, and immoral has no time for the public, for such projects. So, we should open this for the public," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"I find it amusing considering I am the local MLA. Is it not within my purview to inspect and inaugurate a bridge?" he said.

"If they are filing a case against me, I am ready for it. This is for the public, I will continue to fight for people. I will not let them Mumbai...", he added.

The case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station under sections 143, 149, 326 and 447 of IPC.

BMC officials complained to police that the work of the bridge is still pending and the bridge was inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray and others on November 16.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aaditya thackeray Shiv Sena maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK